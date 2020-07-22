Must Read: Covid-19 Exacerbated DVF's Business Problems, a Union Makeup Artist Talks Racism in Hollywood

Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for DVF

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.



Diane von Furstenberg's business was already in trouble — then, the pandemic happened

Last month, Business of Fashion reported that Diane von Furstenberg's namesake brand had mass layoffs and would be pivoting to a digital-first business model amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, the New York Times is lifting the veil even further on the company's troubles, many of which predate the coronavirus. Reported issues include unpaid vendor invoices, too-quick brick-and-mortar expansion and creative leadership changes. "Corona hits someone a lot worse if they have a precondition," von Furstenberg told the paper. {New York Times}

Film and television makeup artist Malika James on systemic racism in Hollywood

In Variety, Malika James — who's worked on "Grown-ish," "L.A.'s Finest" and many other projects over her 15-year career — writes about the systemic racism that persists behind the scenes in Hollywood, particularly when it comes to hair and makeup teams working in film and television. She recounts her experiences of seeing white colleagues not having "to jump through any of the hoops I did" to join unions, being subjected to racist comments on set, learning the history of Black hairstylists and makeup artists in the industry and feeling apprehensive to even put pen to paper about all of this. "The real issue isn't the 'people,' it's the system," she argued. {Variety}

When a beauty brand says a product is vegan — but it's actually not

Skin-care brand Naturium's claimed to be entirely vegan, despite one of its products containing honey (a concern raised by Cruelty-Free Kitty's Suzana Rose and others in the vegan community). Lexy Lebsack investigates the growth of interest in vegan beauty and plant-based alternatives to product ingredients, and what happens when a company erroneously labels something as vegan when it's not, for Beauty Independent. {Beauty Independent}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.