Must Read: Dior's Bullish Pandemic Strategy, Iris Van Herpen Takes Couture Digital

Plus, Romeo Hunte on redefining what it means to be an American designer.

An image from Christian Dior's Fall 2020 digital couture presentation. Photo: Courtesy of Christian Dior

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Dior's CEO is pushing couture in the middle of a pandemic

Brands of all kinds are looking for ways to appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic squeeze, but for Christian Dior, continuing to push couture and staging live audience runway shows as soon as September is a strategic priority. The hope is that Dior will be able to maintain buzz so that once the economy bounces back, the brand will be top-of-mind for customers who are willing to open their wallets. {Business of Fashion}

Iris Van Herpen presents a unique vision of digital couture

Designer Iris Van Herpen has long been known for her technological explorations in the world of couture. In the era of social distancing, Van Herpen forewent a show and instead collaborated on a short film starring "Game of Thrones" actress Carice van Houten to showcase her latest couture creation. {New York Times}

Romeo Hunte on what it means to be an American brand

Romeo Hunte opened up about Tommy Hilfiger serving as a mentor and "godfather" to him, how he's quietly been incorporating sustainable design into his collections for years and his hopes for a future that makes room for more young Black designers. {Vogue}

The history of the feather boa

Feather boas have a storied history in fashion, tracing back to at least the 19th century. Writer Katy Kelleher examines the role the campy accessory has played in everything from "Sex and the City" to drag culture, and wonders if it's time for the boa to make a major comeback into the fashion mainstream. {Jezebel}

