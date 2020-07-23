DLX NYC Is Hiring A Communications Assistant In New York, NY

DLX is a brand strategy and communications agency based in Paris and New York.

DLX is a brand strategy and communications agency based in Paris and New York. Founded by Guillaume Delacroix, our Paris office opened in 2015. DLX NYC opened in 2018 and is led by co-founder Justin Padgett.

Role Description:

We’re looking for an organized, proactive and upbeat Assistant to join our growing team in New York.

Reporting to a PR Manager and working across various clients, the Communications Assistant will be integral to supporting DLX NYC’s systems, client deliverables and internal admin.

The ideal candidate will be resourceful and demonstrate effective problem solving, specific to the role, along with the ability to multi-task and time-manage effectively.

The role requires strong written and verbal communication skills, and a keen attention to detail. Excel and/or Google Sheet familiarity required. Launchmetrics/Fashion GPS experience a plus.

Note: this is a full-time role, based in New York City. The successful candidate will have the ability to work from our office in SoHo, as needed.

Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Monitor media landscape for client coverage

Compile client press clippings, reports, and social media coverage

Manage sample trafficking between clients and media, including sample callbacks

Manage sample inventories, with a keen attention to detail

Manage couriers and international shipments, according to approved client budgets

Manage outreach and messenger deliveries for client seeding initiatives

Monitor media landscape for relevant industry happenings and news

Assist Manager and Director with client strategy development, brainstorming coverage opportunities, activation ideas and other initiatives

Develop industry relationships with media and influencers

Assist with VIP and celebrity dressing

To Apply: Please send your resume to careers.ny@dlx.co, subject line Communications Assistant.