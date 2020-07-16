Must Read: Dr. Fauci Covers Special 'InStyle' Digital Issue, IMG Releases Preliminary NYFW Plans

Photo: Frankie Alduino/Courtesy of InStyle

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Dr. Fauci covers special InStyle digital issue

As an infectious disease expert with over 30 years of experience, Dr. Anthony Fauci has become one of the most trusted voices in the current Covid-19 crisis. InStyle honors his work with a special digital cover, tapping "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O’Donnell to interview Dr. Fauci and his wife, Dr. Christine Grady, about their work and what our future might look like. {InStyle}

IMG releases preliminary NYFW plans

With Paris, Milan and London having released plans for shows come September, IMG has begun to put out feelers of its own. At WWD, Lisa Lockwood details the preliminary plans for New York Fashion Week, including socially-distanced areas at Spring Studios and pricing for outdoor venues. {WWD}

An oral history of Cher Horowitz's iconic "Clueless" closet

Fans of "Clueless" probably still long for Cher Horowitz's iconic closet, complete with wardrobe-matching technology and revolving racks. For Nylon, Maria Bobila gets the history behind that ahead-of-its-time home feature from writer and director Amy Heckerling, costume designer Mona May and more folks involved with the film's production. {Nylon}

Jillian Mercado debuts Black Disabled Creatives database

Actress and model Jillian Mercado has long been an activist for the disabled community within fashion. Now, with her latest project, she's taking her work to the next level: By launching the Black Disabled Creatives database, Mercado wants to help garner more representation and a bigger platform for the disabled community. {Black Disabled Creatives}

Stadium Goods partners with Christie's on Jordans auction

Looking for an iconic, one-of-a-kind pair of Jordans? Sneaker resale site Stadium Goods is partnering with auction house Christie's to offer up a comprehensive collection of basketball legend Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers. We're talking the pair he wore in his gold medal Olympic game, folks. {Fashionista Inbox}

Pitti launches sustainability program

Menswear mecca Pitti is adding a sustainability focus to its calendar with "The Sustainable Style," a showcase of 13 brands "combining eco-sustainability, production ethics, aesthetics, style and business, selected by Giorgia Cantarini." Glenn Martens, creative director of Y / Project, will also participate as a special guest. {Fashionista Inbox}

