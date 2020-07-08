Must Read: Drew Barrymore Shoots Her Own 'InStyle' Cover, The Influencer Industry Grapples With Racism

Photo: Drew Barrymore/Courtesy of InStyle

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Drew Barrymore shoots her own InStyle cover

As social distancing carries through the summer, magazines are continuing to get creative when it comes to creating those all-important covers. For its August issue, InStyle had Drew Barrymore photograph herself to accompany an interview with Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown. {InStyle}

The influencer industry grapples with racism

In the wake of global protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, the whole of the fashion industry is currently wrestling with issues around race and racism — including influencers. For WWD, Alexa Tietjen interviews leaders in the community who are fighting for change, which would include equal pay and eliminating tokenism. {WWD}

What went wrong at Flesh Beauty

When former Allure EIC Linda wells first launched Flesh Beauty in 2018, the brand seemed poised to take on the giants of the beauty industry. Flash forward to today, when Wells has long since left the brand, which was dropped by its exclusive partner and currently operates with just two of its original employees. Jessica Schiffer investigates what went wrong for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

How COS lost its cool

Once dubbed the "high street Celine," Scandinavian brand COS has stalled out in recent years due to a combination of an over-expanded retail footprint and poor digital performance. Sarah Kent breaks down the brand's mistakes for Business of Fashion. {Business of Fashion}

Read an excerpt from Hafsa Lodi's new book

Journalist Hafsa Lodi has been covering fashion in the Middle East for a decade now, specializing in modest fashion. If you haven't yet picked up her new book, "Modesty: A Fashion Paradox", Teen Vogue has an excerpt that will have you rushing to add it to your online cart (at an indie bookstore, of course!). {Teen Vogue}

Fashion for Good is offering online masterclasses

Looking to learn more about fashion and sustainability? Fashion for Good is offering a series of three masterclasses, starting July 30 with "Changing Luxury," and attending all three will earn you a FFG certificate. Sign up for the first class here. {Fashionista inbox}

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.