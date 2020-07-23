You Can Now Get Your Hands on Some of Erika Jayne's Most Iconic 'Real Housewives' Looks

Photo: Courtesy of Vestiaire Collective

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: When it comes to "Real Housewives" stars, there's no one more stylish than Erika Jayne.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star and her glam team deliver every single time, whether it's a latex-dominatrix look for a boat tour in Germany, a straight-from-the-runway Moschino T-shirt dress for a posh birthday party or head-to-toe Marc Jacobs for the designer's show. Fans have come to expect that Jayne brings capital-F Fashion every time she leaves the house. And now, in the words of co-star Lisa Rinna, you can "Own it!" — literally.

Jayne is partnering with Vestiaire Collective to sell off some of her most iconic pieces worn on the show. "I've been collecting beautiful pieces for 20 years and have had some very memorable experiences in these clothes," she tells the secondhand site. "It's now time for someone else to enjoy them as much as I have."

So what's included in the archive of 50-plus pieces? A scribble-printed Moschino blazer and matching hat, as well as an Alexander McQueen blazer with hot pink sleeves, both worn in confessionals; the pink Rotate dress which lead to a hilarious accidental matching moment between Jayne and Rinna; and a Gucci sweatsuit worn shopping with Dorit Kemsley. And you won't have to pony up Beverly Hills money to get your hands on these, either, with prices starting at $200 and going up to $3000. (Hardcore RHOBH fans may want to take the in-app quiz on Friday, July 24 at noon for a chance to win a bargain-basement deal on one of Jayne's pieces.)

See some of Jayne's most recognizable pieces up for sale in the gallery below, and check out the full auction at Vestiaire Collective:

10 Gallery 10 Images

Want the latest fashion industry news first? Sign up for our daily newsletter.