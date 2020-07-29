Great Outfits in Outfit History: Eva Longoria in a Glitzy Silver Gown

Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Many outfits from the mid-aughts have... not really held up. We might remember them fondly for nostalgia's sake, but they're not always looks we'd necessarily wear now. (And that's totally fine! Low-rise jeans are not everyone's thing!) Every so often, though, we'll come across a paparazzi shot from an era that makes us think, "I hope [insert celebrity] brings that out again."

Such is the case of one particular dress worn by Eva Longoria in 2004, for the Fashion Group International's annual Night of Stars. The fully-sequined (down to the spaghetti straps!), square-necked silver column gown — accessorized with a furry white stole — perfectly channels that Old-Hollywood glamour so many celebrities go for on the red carpet: simple and unfussy, but exquisitely detailed. I couldn't track down the designer (though, she was photographed with Giorgio Armani at the event, so there's a good chance the dress is his), but it's definitely a style that would catch my eye on a 2020 red carpet (you know, if those were a thing). What can I say, I love an all-over-sequins moment.

More sequins in the gallery, ahead.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.