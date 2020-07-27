Must Read: Everlane's Promise of 'Radical Transparency' Unravels, Digital Fashion Shows Flop on Social Media

Everlane founder Michael Preysman. Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Questioning Everlane's 'radical transparency'

Everlane may have built its company on the premise of 'radical transparency,' but as complaints about the company culture continue to surface, that premise is starting to seem more and more suspect. "It's a tech company that took the concept of fast fashion and made it an iota better — just one notch better — to try to appeal to a kind of San Francisco liberal consciousness," said one expert. {New York Times}



Digital fashion shows failed to drum up social media buzz

As brands look for new ways to engage audiences in a pandemic-wracked world, digital fashion shows are proving less than viable. Valentino's much-praised online showing, for example, netted roughly 57 percent of its online engagement compared to its IRL Fall 2019 presentation — and it wasn't exactly alone in seeing such a drop. {Business of Fashion}

LVMH profits dropped 84% in the first half of 2020

Despite Louis Vuitton, Dior and Moët Hennessy remaining "highly profitable," their parent company LVMH saw its profits plummet a whopping 84% in H1, aka the first six months of 2020. Though the company has seen a hopeful rebound in sales in China, it's still being impacted by the slowing of sales in Europe and the US. {WWD}

Fashion has been too slow to embrace disabled people

Accessible fashion, designed with the disabled community in mind, is still far too rare, writes Keah Brown. There's still a long way to go before disabled people have enough options that meet their practical needs as well as their aesthetic whimsy. "As a disabled person, I long for the independence and the ability to choose how I express myself," she says. {New York Times}

David Bowie collaborator Kansai Yamamoto dies

Japanese designer Kansai Yamamoto died of leukemia at age 76. Best known for his collaborations with David Bowie, Yamamoto went on to inspire other designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Hedi Slimane and Raf Simons with the gender-agnostic pieces made in partnership with the singer and performer. {The Guardian}

Chrissy Rutherford and Danielle Prescod launch consulting agency

Fashion media stalwarts Chrissy Rutherford and Danielle Prescod received such overwhelming responses to social media posts about performative allyship and anti-racism that they're forming a new consulting agency. Called 2BG, the agency will offer services to brands and influencers looking for "crisis-management solutions and to become more diverse and inclusive." {CFDA}

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.