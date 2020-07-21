See All of the Fall 2020 Ad Campaigns Here

Photo: Courtesy of Prada

Though some designers have said they've had to postpone or even cancel production on the autumnal lines they presented earlier this year, other brands are moving ahead with Fall 2020. Though, given that many places around the globe still enforcing Covid-19 lockdown and social-distancing measures (and thus making a photoshoot a little trickier to orchestrate), the campaigns for these collections might look a little different.

Prada, for example, positioned its Fall 2020 ads "not as inert imagery, but as an action," repurposing backstage imagery from its runway presentations and launching an online auction with Sotheby's to sell off "artifacts... drawn from the universes of the Prada Fall/Winter 2020 men's and women's shows" (such as prints, invitations and set pieces) and fundraise for UNESCO, according to a press release.

See some of Fall 2020's biggest campaigns:

See Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Ad Campaign

See Prada's Fall 2020 Ad Campaign

Browse all the Fall 2020 campaigns as they're rolled out in the gallery, below.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.