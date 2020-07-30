The 24 Best Things Fashionista Editors Bought in July

Photo: Imaxtree

Unlike June — which lasted a total of three minutes — July actually felt like a substantial month and our purchases reflect that. We're finally buying things — and exciting ones at that. From a voluminous marigold sundress to a quirky babydoll number, our shopping sights are set at their highest since March. In addition to floaty frocks, we also put our money towards comfy T-Shirts, cheery footwear and whimsical face masks. See and shop all of our favorite purchases from the last few weeks in the gallery below:

24 Gallery 24 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

