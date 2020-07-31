The 24 Best Beauty Products Fashionista Editors Discovered in July

Including a remarkable aluminum-free deodorant that really works, a moisturizing hand sanitizer (in super-cute packaging!) and a handful of summery fragrances and candles that brought a bit of escapism to our lives.

A Love Story Hand Hug. Photo: Courtesy of A Love Story Beauty

Each month, Fashionista editors try a *lot* of beauty products. And while not every formula we test is a winner, we're constantly unearthing new favorites. Here, we've rounded up our latest hair, skin, fragrance, wellness and makeup discoveries — whether fresh-to-market drops or merely recent additions to our personal routines.

As we bid farewell to the hot, humid, swampy days of July and usher in the even hotter, more humid and swampier days of August, we're taking a moment to reflect on the beauty and wellness discoveries we made over the past few weeks. And of course, dear readers, we're sharing them with you.

This month brought team Fashionista a slew of new hair, makeup, skin-care, fragrance and wellness finds: We tried a remarkable aluminum-free deodorant that really works, a moisturizing hand sanitizer (in super-cute packaging!), a whole new way to take vitamin D, a stress-reducing ritual from a Black-owned wellness brand we love, a drama-creating mascara from the genius mind of Pat McGrath and a handful of summery fragrances and candles that have brought a bit of escapism and joy to our lives.

Click through the gallery below to see (and shop!) them all.

