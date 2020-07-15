Fashionista Editors Reveal Their Vacation Must-Haves for Summer

From floral-print flip-flops that are fit for the beach to oversize button-downs that double as chic cover-ups.

Looks from the Chanel Resort 2017 collection. Photo: Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Just because our summer vacation plans have been canceled or postponed doesn't mean we haven't spent the last few weeks dreaming about sun-soaked getaways — and what we'd wear on them. Half the fun of taking a trip in July — at least for us at Fashionista — is stocking up on playfully patterned frocks and brightly colored swimwear, after all.

With this in mind, we've decided to share our fantasy packing lists for a trip we're probably not taking anytime soon. From floral-print flip-flops that are fit for the beach to oversize button-downs that double as chic cover-ups, these pieces are made for a blissful vacation, staycation or even a midday CVS run. Shop them all below.

24 Gallery 24 Images

