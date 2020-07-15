Rihanna Is Finally Blessing Us With Fenty Skin

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Attention Rihanna fans and Fenty Beauty fans (that's just about everyone, right?): Fenty Skin officially has a launch date. And it's soon — July 31, to be exact.

On Tuesday, the singer/designer/beauty disruptor announced the forthcoming launch of her long-awaited skin-care line, a brand separate from the existing Fenty Beauty color cosmetics range, with its own dedicated Instagram handle and website to make that ultra-clear. Finally, a bright spot amidst the dismal, can-you-believe-this-shit? darkness of 2020.

Rihanna posted a video of herself, fresh-faced, going through the steps of her skin-care routine, on Instagram on Tuesday. "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!!" she wrote.

While the details of the range have not yet been announced, from the video teaser, there appears to be a creamy cleanser, some sort of hydrating essence or serum and a moisturizer. (Also, according to Rihanna, it's totally fine to leave all your rings on while you're doing your full routine — something that seems quite brave to me, a chronic ruiner of nice things.)

There are also indications that, in true Rihanna form and like Fenty Beauty before it, Fenty Skin seeks to be an inclusive game-changer in its category. When a fan tweeted asking if Rihanna would be creating a separate skin-care range catering to men, the star responded to indicate that her products are for all people: "Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you!"

Rihanna has been teasing Fenty Skin for quite awhile now. She most recently spoke about it in an interview with British Vogue when she appeared on the magazine's cover last March. She hinted that getting skin-care formulas up to Fenty standards hadn't been easy: "Skin care, it's the truth. It either works or it doesn't. There's nowhere to hide."

She's not wrong: Consumers are arguably more educated than ever on the subject of skin care and if there's any lesson to have been learned from Kylie Jenner's foray into the category via Kylie Skin, it's that just because people are committed fans of a celebrity or of a color cosmetics line doesn't mean they'll automatically buy into skin products from the same brand. (Critics were quick to criticize Jenner's skin-care offerings, a walnut scrub in particular.)

Fenty Skin will make its debut exclusively on FentySkin.com on July 31, where fans can also sign up now for email alerts to stay in the know.

