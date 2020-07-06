GARRETT LEIGHT – FIRST EVER ONLINE SAMPLE SALE
The California eyewear brand, Garrett Leight is headed to Eclipse Online for a blowout sample sale that offers plenty of stylish frames up to 75% off – for both men and women!
Expect a curated selection of Sunglasses, Optical and Clips at the best price – just in time for summer!
When:
Wednesday, July 8 – Saturday, July 11
The sale will start at 8am PDT / 11am EDT.
Where?
Website: https://shop.eclipse-official.com/?ref=Fashionista
