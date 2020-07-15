Great Outfits in Fashion History: Gemma Chan in Sparkly Miu Miu

No such thing as too many sequins.

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

I don't even know where to begin with this Gemma Chan look, from the 2019 Independent Spirit Awards, styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray.

Do I start with the excellent color combination of pale pink and butter yellow sequins? Or with the silver-sequined trim (accented with sequined bows) on the collar and elegant side cutouts that open up in the back? Or maybe the rhinestone headband that embellishes a simple, low bun with two easy, wavy strands loose at the front (by hairstylist Clariss Rubenstein)?

Did I mention the sequins?!

This Miu Miu number — a riff on a cut-out gown originally seen in the brand's Resort 2019 collection — is a highlight of not only Chan's (stellar) red-carpet record, but also of last year's awards season. It's glamorous and fantastical without losing its fun.

Feeling inspired? Shop pink sequined dresses in the gallery, below.

