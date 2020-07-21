Must Read: How Fashion Label Phlemuns Is Flouting Industry Norms, Levi's Introduces Its 'Most Sustainable Jean Yet'

Photo: Courtesy of Phlemuns

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Tuesday.

Designer James Flemons on how his label Phlemuns is flouting fashion norms

Refinery29's Eliza Huber interviewed James Flemons, the designer and founder of fashion label Phlemuns, about his brand's unique place in the industry. "I exist in the gray areas," he says of his identity as Black, queer and sexually-fluid. So he strives to make garments that don't exclude anyone, regardless of gender identity or body type. He speaks about his career trajectory, the inspiration behind his designs, Black Lives Matter, being Black in fashion and more in the candid conversation. {Refinery29}

Levi's introduces its 'most sustainable jean yet'

Levi's is touting its latest denim launch as its "most sustainable jean yet." On Tuesday, the brand debuted jeans made with organic cotton and Circulose, a "breakthrough material made from worn-out jeans," specifically recycled denim and "sustainably sourced viscose," per a press release. The jeans are available in one men's style and one women's style, and are "the result of five years of research in circular denim design." {Fashionista inbox}

Tapestry CEO Jide Zeitlin resigns amidst internal investigation

After less than a year as CEO of Tapestry, Inc. — parent company to Kate Spade, Coach and Stuart Weitzman — Jide Zeitlin has resigned from his post. He had been with the company for 14 years, and had recently been the subject of an internal probe into his personal behavior, after having been accused of posing as a photographer in 2007 to lure a woman into a relationship. Tapestry is conducting a search for a replacement, looking at both internal and external candidates, while Chief Financial Officer Joanne Crevoiserat will serve as interim CEO. {The Wall Street Journal}

Elaine Welteroth shot by Micaiah Carter for The Knot's Fall 2020 issue. Photo: Micaiah Carter for The Knot

Elaine Welteroth covers The Knot's Fall 2020 issue

Elaine Welteroth, author, Project Runway judge and former Teen Vogue editor in chief, appears on The Knot's Fall 2020 issue in a photo shot by Micaiah Carter. She got married in May amidst the coronavirus pandemic in a Brooklyn stoop wedding that went viral on Instagram. In the interview accompanying the cover, Welteroth opened up about how police racism factored into her wedding day: "The police interrupted the moment where we were supposed to kiss — have our first kiss as husband and wife. I just thought, 'What do we do?' And I almost forgot to kiss him. In that moment all of the most terrible things that I've seen take place between the police and Black bodies flashed before my eyes and I could just feel the panic flood my veins. And I'm just like…'Have I put my community in danger? Have I put myself in danger?'" {The Knot}

Diet Prada accuses Danielle Bernstein of knocking off a Latina-owned company

Per industry watchdogs Diet Prada, Danielle Bernstein's new line of We Wore What face masks bears too many similarities to ones that have been sold by Latina-owned company SecondWind since June 1. What's more, screen shots show that Bernstein had reached out to the brand in late June to receive free masks, then subsequently gave the designer a head's up that she was creating her own masks but claimed hers would be different and not "copying" SecondWind's. {@dietprada/Instagram}

J.Crew and Edie Parker release collaboration

J.Crew partnered with Edie Parker for a limited-edition collaboration of swimwear, cover-ups and other bright summer pieces adorned with fruit prints and imagery. You can shop it today here. {Fashionista inbox}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.