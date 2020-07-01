Great Outfits in Fashion History: Janet Mock in Christian Siriano

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Janet Mock has worn a lot of Great Outfits over the years. She's worn a lot of great Christian Siriano outfits over the years, even. But if we're talking Greatest of All Time? The custom gown from the red-carpet premiere of "Pose" in 2018 is a strong contender.

The writer/producer/director opted for a tank-topped, ruched-skirted marigold dress with a flowy train. The color, glossy fabric and ruching make it reminiscent of Belle's iconic yellow gown from "Beauty and the Beast," while the fitted silhouette, dramatic slit and more simple top half give it a sexy, '90s-Versace feel. Mock's hair was styled in soft, wavy curls by Felicia Burrows, while makeup artist Renee Garnes gave her a subtle smoky eye and shimmery lip.

More cheery yellow dresses, inspired by Mock, in the gallery, below:

6 Gallery 6 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.