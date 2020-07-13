Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jennifer Aniston's Peak '90s Floral-Print Satin Dress

Jennifer Aniston at an event in 1997. Photo: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Aside from being an early advocate of freeing the nipple, Jennifer Aniston isn't known for pushing style boundaries or making groundbreaking fashion choices. Her '90s/noughties hairstyles are far more iconic and memorable than her outfits from that era, but there is one ensemble from the height of her "Friends" fame that stands out: a satin floral maxi that she wore to an event in 1997.

The dress looks plucked from a Brock Collection show— one of those figure-hugging, floral-print silk ones that later makes its way to a chic Hamptons wedding. Aniston wore it with patent nude wedges and mini shoulder bag, which appears to have the same floral pattern as the dress. Completing the look is a wonderful blowout that only a magic round brush — or Chris McMillan — could execute.

Should you get bored of trying to recreate the look of Aniston's famous honey-hued strands, shop some silky floral maxi dresses below that will look great at a wedding in 2021.

