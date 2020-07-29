Jennifer Behr Is Seeking A Full-Time Shipping and Fulfillment Manager In Brooklyn, NY
Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Le Bon Marche and many more.
We are looking for a highly motivated Shipping & Fulfillment Manager who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for quality control, packing, tagging, shipping, and inventory control for all company product. This is an extremely detail oriented position.
Knowledge of general vendor compliance guidelines for wholesale shipping is a must.
Responsibilities Include:
- Managing inhouse warehouse and shipping units inventory
- Processing and shipping all wholesale AND e-commerce customer orders
- Corresponding tracking information with customers and accounts
- Generate shipping labels and associated tagging stickers to match retailer’s requirements
- Order and manage stock of all shipping components including assorted boxes, labels, tape, dust bags, soft pack material, etc.
- Ensure EDI Compliance for wholesale orders
- Shipping large orders internationally and completing the associated paperwork to ensure swift customs clearance
- Receiving and unpacking all incoming shipments of product and materials as requested
- Packing and storing inventory in a thoughtful and effectively organized manner
- Fulfillment of all individualized e-commerce orders in a timely manner
- Track all outbound and inbound order status in companywide software system
- Inform sales and production teams of any shipping or delivery delays and/or errors
- Work with production to pre-pack partial orders to ensure timely dispatch of shipments once complete
- Communicate effectively with production to ensure all orders on manifest ship by specified date
Requirements:
- Must be extremely organized and detail oriented
- A willing communicator who can anticipate bottlenecks and delays ahead of time
- Computer skills required - must be comfortable working in Microsoft office and completing basic tasks in our internal company software system
- Appreciation of fine, luxury products and the ability to handle fragile pieces with care
- Efficiency and conscientiousness are key – we are looking for a candidate who has a sense of urgency, but can work without error.
- The ideal candidate will have at least 1 – 3 years of previous packing, shipping, and fulfillment experience with fashion merchandise
This position will report directly to the Director of Production and will be responsible for managing additional seasonal shipping team members. They will be solely responsible for the timely and correct delivery of all company merchandise to customers all over the world.
To apply, please submit your resume for consideration along with salary requirements to production@jenniferbehr.com.