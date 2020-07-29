Jennifer Behr Is Seeking A Full-Time Shipping and Fulfillment Manager In Brooklyn, NY

We are looking for a highly motivated Shipping & Fulfillment Manager who is eager to join our tight knit team.

Jennifer Behr introduced her namesake collection of distinctive, luxury hair accessories in 2005. Since then, the collection has grown to include a range of seductive headpieces, jewelry and hats. Jennifer Behr is sold at fine retailers all over the world including Bergdorf Goodman, Net-A-Porter, Saks Fifth Avenue, Selfridges, Le Bon Marche and many more.



We are looking for a highly motivated Shipping & Fulfillment Manager who is eager to join our tight knit team. You will be responsible for quality control, packing, tagging, shipping, and inventory control for all company product. This is an extremely detail oriented position.

Knowledge of general vendor compliance guidelines for wholesale shipping is a must.

Responsibilities Include:

Managing inhouse warehouse and shipping units inventory

Processing and shipping all wholesale AND e-commerce customer orders

Corresponding tracking information with customers and accounts

Generate shipping labels and associated tagging stickers to match retailer’s requirements

Order and manage stock of all shipping components including assorted boxes, labels, tape, dust bags, soft pack material, etc.

Ensure EDI Compliance for wholesale orders

Shipping large orders internationally and completing the associated paperwork to ensure swift customs clearance

Receiving and unpacking all incoming shipments of product and materials as requested

Packing and storing inventory in a thoughtful and effectively organized manner

Fulfillment of all individualized e-commerce orders in a timely manner

Track all outbound and inbound order status in companywide software system

Inform sales and production teams of any shipping or delivery delays and/or errors

Work with production to pre-pack partial orders to ensure timely dispatch of shipments once complete

Communicate effectively with production to ensure all orders on manifest ship by specified date

Requirements:

Must be extremely organized and detail oriented

A willing communicator who can anticipate bottlenecks and delays ahead of time

Computer skills required - must be comfortable working in Microsoft office and completing basic tasks in our internal company software system

Appreciation of fine, luxury products and the ability to handle fragile pieces with care

Efficiency and conscientiousness are key – we are looking for a candidate who has a sense of urgency, but can work without error.

The ideal candidate will have at least 1 – 3 years of previous packing, shipping, and fulfillment experience with fashion merchandise

This position will report directly to the Director of Production and will be responsible for managing additional seasonal shipping team members. They will be solely responsible for the timely and correct delivery of all company merchandise to customers all over the world.



To apply, please submit your resume for consideration along with salary requirements to production@jenniferbehr.com.