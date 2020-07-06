Great Outfits in Fashion History: Jonathan Van Ness in a White Stella McCartney Suit

Jonathan Van Ness in a Stella McCartney suit at the 2018 Emmy Awards. Photo: Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Remember award shows? We marveled at these opportunities for celebrities to dress up, writing up lengthy posts about red-carpet mavens. In 2018, a lot of that attention went to "Queer Eye" star Jonathan Van Ness: The notorious cat parent had several great looks that year, but the sleek, white Stella McCartney suit Van Ness wore to the Emmy Awards is a personal favorite.

The finely-tailored blazer and trouser set was a winning duo alone, but Van Ness took the ensemble up a notch by adding a gauzy, sheer tulle Prada turtleneck. This smart sartorial move allowed for a tasteful bare chest moment. Van Ness accessorized with a bright purple mini bag by The Row, which lent a bit of playfulness to the monochrome outfit. He rounded out the look with a deep middle-part and low bun, along with perfectly coiffed facial hair, dewy skin and a gold manicure.

Should you find yourself suddenly lusting after a chic white suit to wear for a small summer gathering, then shop our favorites in the gallery below.

