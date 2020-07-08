JONESWORKS Is Hiring A Vice President, Fashion + Lifestyle – NEW YORK

JONESWORKS, a full-service marketing and communications agency representing an elite roster of talent and brands, is seeking a seasoned fashion executive with 8-10 years of experience to support our Consumer + Lifestyle division from our New York office.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for providing top-tier strategic counsel to clients and account teams by eliciting creative, exclusive and effective ways to create maximal buzz around clients and brands. The Vice President will support the Founder & CEO on high caliber clients and brands, lead their specific clients & team, and synergize with executives on other accounts. The VP will use their leadership and expertise to increase brand visibility and reputation in the marketplace.

Responsibilities:

Support the Founder & CEO in the development and execution of cohesive campaigns and strategic long-lead plans that support our clients’ objectives and launches.

Carry out brand related events, coordinate product collaborations/launches, and secure effective partners while keeping track of potential market related opportunities

Collaborate with our Consumer + Lifestyle Division team to drive client KPIs and run account management for our fashion + lifestyle clients

Serve as day to day account lead and supervise internal account team with the development and execution of client media strategies

Leverage a network of media relations to secure high-level features and placements that position brands as thought-leaders and innovators in the industry

Proactively ideate on big-picture ideas and press opportunities for our clients by identifying media trends and trouble-shooting clients’ problems as they arise

Act as a senior counsel to our clients to ensure the clients’ needs and concerns are thoroughly met, troubleshoot account obstacles as they arise and entertain clients to build positive relationships and rapport

Maintain a consistent and in-depth understanding of clients’ businesses along with their respective industries; pro-actively monitor news and trends that may impact clients, and counsel account teams and clients on how to best to respond to these developments

Manage account progression and actively offer alternative solutions to pivot or strengthen account projects

Develops and reviews client materials, including press releases, Q&A, and executive talking points

Work closely with internal team to pitch and secure media that embodies the brands voice, both larger brand feature stories and product placement

Requirements

8-10 years working in fashion and lifestyle public relations

Strong media relationships across lifestyle, entertainment and trade

Experience brand development and execution of creative and strategic communication plans

Superb verbal and writing skills, with demonstrated ability to create and amplify the client’s narrative and message

Proven management of all PR deliverables associated with a client, on all timelines, with inputs from a wide variety of different directions and stakeholders

Proven experience and expertise in developing communication strategies that drive value and results for clients

Ability to manage a team of Directors and junior level executives through clear communication and direction

Bachelor’s degree required

Benefits:

Jonesworks offers medical, dental, vision and 401(K), generous Paid Time Off packages, Summer Fridays, Extended PTO for December/January holiday, bonus incentives and other perks!

***We are an equal opportunity employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.***

Please contact careers@jonesworks.com to apply.