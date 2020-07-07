Must Read: Keke Palmer Covers 'Cosmopolitan,' How to Keep the Widespread Support for Black-Owned Businesses Going

Keke Palmer on the Jaugust cover of "Cosmopolitan." Photo: Dana Scruggs

Keke Palmer covers Cosmopolitan

Keke Palmer is Cosmopolitan's "Jaugust" cover star. Palmer took a break from marching and protesting to hop on the phone with Hunter Harris to discuss standing together and creating a better future. "I know I have a platform, but at the end of the day, I'm not the political person that lives and breathes this day in, day out or an activist that lives and breathes this day in, day out," she says. "I don't have all the answers, I just speak to what I believe in. Let's speak our voice. Let's not let up." {Cosmopolitan}

Black-owned businesses are finally getting widespread support — here's how to keep it going

Following the worldwide protests in response to Black death, support for Black-owned businesses has surged. But how can we truly commit to action far beyond this current moment? According to Shani Hillain, retailers should sign the 15 Percent Pledge, a movement spearheaded by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James that calls on stores to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses; she also suggests that white consumers find ways to meaningfully engage with Black-owned brands and use their social networks to amplify Black voices. {Bon Appétit}

Kanye West's Yeezy received millions in federal business loans

According to data released by the U.S. Treasury Department on Monday, Kanye West's Yeezy received a loan of $2 million to $5 million as a part of a federal relief program for small businesses. CBS News reports the loans saved 106 jobs. Prior to the release of this information, West announced on Twitter that he was running for President. {CBS}

Gabriela Hearst to show during Paris Fashion Week

On Tuesday, New York-based luxury label Gabriela Hearst announced that it will present its next collection during Paris Fashion Week for the Spring 2021 season. In a statement from Hearst herself, the designer says that the move to France makes the most sense from an environmental, logistics and transportation perspective, as most of the brand's clients live outside of the U.S. {Fashionista inbox}

TXT covers Teen Vogue

TXT stars in the latest issue of Teen Vogue, making them the first K-pop group to get on the cover of the magazine. Known as a younger sibling band to BTS, the five members open up to writer Emlyn Travis about making songs that people can empathize with and how they've fostered a tight relationship with their fans by being open about their struggles. {Teen Vogue}

TXT on the cover of Teen Vogue. Photo: Park Jawook for "Teen Vogue"

Demi Lovato talks recovery and strength in her Bustle cover story

Demi Lovato covers Bustle in calming cream tones. In the accompanying interview, the singer discusses her new hobbies, battling an eating disorder and teaming up with manager Scooter Braun. Lovato also shares what she wants her future to look like: "I want a career that has nothing to do with my body," she says. "I want it to be about my music and my lyrics and my message. And I want a long-lasting career that I don't have to change myself for." {Bustle}

