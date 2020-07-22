Great Outfits in Fashion History: Kelly Marie Tran in Phuong My

Photo: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Any press tour will garner attention — that's literally what they're designed for. But a "Star Wars" press tour? That's on another level.

Knowing this, Kelly Marie Tran made a point of wearing exclusively Asian designers while promoting the third film in the latest trilogy, "The Rise of Skywalker." (Gemma Chan adopted a similar strategy for the "Crazy Rich Asians" press tour.) Aside from bearing some really excellent looks, her wardrobe — styled by Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald — made a statement, and it was a reminder of how impactful and layered these fashion moments can be.

"It's not just that they're Asian, it's also that they’re incredible artists," she told Vogue in December. "I think it's wonderful when you can tie fashion to a message. If I can say something by choosing specific designers and acknowledging their creativity, [while] also acknowledging their heritage and where I'm from, it's a beautiful thing."

Throughout the press tour for "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," she wore looks by Jason Wu, Prabal Gurung, Adeam and Bibhu Mohapatra, PH5 and Self-Portrait. It culminated in this stunning, crimson, halter-neck gown with a chiffon bodice and train by Vietnamese designer Phuong My, for the film's London premiere.

Of working with Tran on the latest "Star Wars" press tour, Bannerman told Fashionista earlier this year: "The world of fashion is quite larger than the handful of mainstream designers who are to be considered household names — and it's constantly growing. Kelly is not only very proud of her heritage, she's also very vocal about being an advocate for more inclusion of people of color in entertainment spaces. We believe there's room for everyone, and once we start accepting more designers, we can really have fun with fashion."

Shop Tran-inspired red dresses in the gallery, ahead.

4 Gallery 4 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.