Must Read: Kendall Jenner Covers 'Architectural Digest', Telfar Battles the Bots

Photo: Courtesy of Architectural Digest

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Wednesday.

Kendall Jenner covers Architectural Digest

For its all-important September issue, Architectural Digest has placed Kendall Jenner and her Los Angeles home on its cover. (She rounds out the Jenner equation of the Kardashian-Jenner AD coverage, with Kris and Kylie kovering before her.) Mayer Rus gets the scoop on how her "serene" space came together. {Architectural Digest}

Telfar battles the bots

Designer Telfar Clemens is behind one of the hottest bags of recent seasons, a style that's been dubbed the "Bushwick Birkin" by devotées. But the brand's accessible luxury is coming under threat from resellers using bots to buy out restocks. Jess Sims details the fight for Vogue Business. {Vogue Business}

Amira Rasool of The Folklore calls out Taylor Swift's "Folklore" for similarly-named merch

When Amira Rasool, the owner behind African apparel and accessories site The Folklore, saw Taylor Swift's merchandise promoting her new album "Folklore," she felt things looked familiar — a little too familiar, in fact. Lisa Lockwood of WWD chats with Rasool about the incident, and what happens now that Swift has tweaked the offending name. {WWD}

Why Clarisonic failed

Once the buzziest beauty item in any medicine cabinet, the Clarisonic has fallen so far out of popularity that the brand is set to shutter. For Business of Fashion, Cheryl Wischhover tracks where Clarisonic went wrong, from failing to innovate to stalling out in the market. {Business of Fashion}

Arielle Charnas snapped up a PPP loan for Something Navy

Influencer Arielle Charnas once again finds herself under fire, this time for taking a Paycheck Protection Program loan in the neighborhood of $150-$350k for her brand Something Navy. Emily Smith of Page Six got the scoop, but followers aren't happy that Charnas, worth a reported $2.5 million herself, took money that could have gone to small business owners. {Page Six}

