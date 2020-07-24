Great Outfits in Fashion History: Lily Allen Takes a Romp in the Chanel Hay

Photo: Tony Barson/WireImage

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

In a world where runways have gone digital, one does occasionally find oneself longing for the days of an absolute barn-burner of a catwalk — like, say, the literal barn-set pastoral dream that Karl Lagerfeld created for Chanel in 2010. Models emerged from tall piles of hay and stomped their way through the set in their vertiginous clogs like miniature Marie Antoinettes on their way to the Hameau de la Reine to play rustic for the day. Prince was there! And Rihanna!

And as far as I'm concerned, the Florence + the Machine moment at Chanel Spring 2012 can only be topped by its predecessor, Lily Allen and band, emerging from under the grass to perform "Not Fair" — her ode to unsatisfying sex — to close out the French fashion house's Spring 2010 show.

In contrast to the free-flowing chiffons and cream-colored tweeds of the models, Allen looked every inch the rockstar in a black and gold sequined mini-dress with giant feathered shoulders, black platform heels over tights and feathered, fingerless gloves. The finishing touch to her all-Chanel look? A pair of black Ray-Ban Wayfarers, for a touch of badass insouciance.

Those highly-coveted fake Chanel tattoos may be long gone (and I may still have The RealReal alerts set up for those aforementioned clogs), but we can still try and recapture a bit of that iconic rock'n'roll moment through some Allen-inspired accessorizing. Shop our picks, ahead.

