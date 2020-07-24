Lindsey Media Is Seeking A Showroom Intern In New York, NY

Lindsey Media is seeking showroom interns that can start as soon as possible. Please note this is an unpaid internship with a stipend for lunch. Candidates must have previous internship experience working at a PR agency or magazine coordinating fashion and accessories samples.



This position requires a high degree of proficiency, details, organization, and writing skills for several accessory and fashion clients in a high-traffic company. Candidates will be dealing with top tier editors and stylists and will need to have excellent communication skills.



To apply, please send your resume to sam@lindsey.media, subject line Showroom Intern.



About the company:

Lindsey Media, founded by Lindsey Solomon in 2020, focuses on projects and brands that live at the nexus of art, fashion, and culture. After starting his career at Happy Socks collaborating with Snoop Dogg, Pharrell, and Robert Rodriguez, Lindsey spent the last five years working at MODEWORLD, an indie PR and branding firm. He started as an assistant and quickly rose to Vice President, managing brands such Sandy Liang, Need Supply, R13, Eckhaus Latta, and Collina Strada. Lindsey Media's specialty is working with growth-stage and established brands alike, developing individualized and tailored strategy to grow their community and gain press traction in a dynamic world.