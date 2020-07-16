Louis Vuitton Debuts a Cruise Collection for 'a Stationary Journey'

There may not be travel, but that isn't stopping Nicolas Ghesquière.

Louis Vuitton's cruise collections — particularly under Nicolas Ghesquière's creative direction — often involve far-flung travel (a theme central to the luxury house's history). They've been presented in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo, on the French Riviera and even at New York City's JFK airport. But amid a global pandemic, Louis Vuitton is reimagining the season for the customer who's staying at home.

Titled "Game On," Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2021 line is "inspired by a stationary journey," according to a press release — "a contradiction, but not a burden." It's an exercise in "creative contemplation to rediscover oneself," the brand says, and "assert that fashion is a game."

The silhouettes are sensible (jackets with pockets, easy shirt dresses, mix-and-match layers), with an emphasis on comfort (striped leggings, pajama-like trousers, sweats). There are plenty of tongue-in-cheek nods to the "Game On" theme in the handbags, which offer riffs on four suits in a deck of cards.

The lookbook was photographed by Nicolas Krief in Ghesquière's Paris studio. Of the collection, the designer said in a statement: "I looked somewhere that has been calling out to me for a long time, somewhere I hadn't taken the time to go back to. To uncover one inspiration after another. This is an exploration of my creative identity."

See all the looks in Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2021 collection in the gallery, below.

