Nicolas Ghesquière Takes up Photography for Louis Vuitton's Fall 2020 Ad Campaign

Louis Vuitton Fall 2020. Photo: Nicolas Ghesquière

In his six years at Louis Vuitton, Nicolas Ghesquière has expressed a precise point of view on shapes and fabrics. This unique perspective on design has allowed him to connect to cultures and next generations, which has given the brand a leg up in the luxury market. So, for Fall 2020, Ghesquière extended his highly praised point of view to Louis Vuitton's campaign visuals.

"I thought it would be interesting to extend my work to photography, to follow through to the end of the creative process and give the collection its final punctuation," Ghesquière said in an official press statement.

The creative director invited friends and family of the label to his photography studio on the Quai Voltaire in Paris. There, he photographed French actresses Léa Seydoux, Marina Foïs, Noémie Merlant and Stacy Martin; models Akon Changkou and Sora Choi; athlete Dina Asher-Smith; and artist Lous and the Yakuza. According to a release from the brand, Ghesquière wanted his lens to truly capture their personalities in a way that "expresses contemporary freedom" and the pure pleasure of clothing.

"In this portrait gallery, everyone is there for my own personal reasons, and I liked discovering new connections with people I knew already. I also wanted to bring unity to different aspects of the House, a circular vision of what happens here," added Ghesquière. "For me, moving into photography came from a desire to reflect the feeling we share when we're working on a collection."

The final product feels less posed and lighter in spirit than previous campaign imagery from the French fashion house — you'll even catch a candid, mid-laugh smile from one of the models. As for real stars of the ad, the accessories, the monogram Dauphine bag, the Neverfull and the Petit Noé make notable appearances alongside the buoyant petticoats that walked the runway at the beginning of March.

See the full Louis Vuitton Fall ad campaign below and see more Fall 2020 ad campaigns here.

7 Gallery 7 Images

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.