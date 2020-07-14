Meghan Markle Wore a Thing: Sleeveless Blue Top Edition

Photo: Samir Hussein/WireImage

It's been a minute since Meghan Markle made an official appearance (and, thus, wore a thing), having moved to California with husband Prince Harry and baby Archie after stepping back from royal duties earlier this year. However, she's continued to publicly support causes and organizations that are important to her, such as the U.N. Foundation and its Girl Up campaign. And on Tuesday, she delivered the keynote address at the latter's virtual 2020 Leadership Summit.

In her almost nine-minute speech, Markle spoke to attendees, who are between ages 13 and 22, via livestream (according to Harper Bazaar's Omid Scobie, 40,000 people in 172 countries were tuning in) about their power and role in shaping the future, gender equity, Black Lives Matter and more.

"I know you have already done so much and made so many people's lives better," she said. "The moment we are living through right now asks all of us to do more. It's a moment where your voices and your action have never been more urgently needed." You can watch the video in full, below.

In it, Markle is seen with her long hair worn down, parted down the middle, wearing a sleeveless blue top, which Meghan's Mirror believes to be by Adam Lippes.

"I am extraordinarily proud of what you've already accomplished. Please, continue to honor the conviction and compassion that's awoken within you," she told summit attendees. "I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you all continue marching, advocating and leading the way forward."

Though the Girl Up conference technically marks her first official speaking engagement since leaving the royal family, Markle did record a message for the graduating class of L.A.'s Immaculate Heart High School (her alma mater) that played at their virtual commencement ceremony in June. You can watch it here.

