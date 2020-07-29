Michael Kors to Present Spring 2021 Collection Via 'Multi-Layered Digital Experience'

Kors himself will also personally show the collection to members of the press in "intimate presentations" via both live and video appointments.

Michael Kors announced earlier this summer that he would not be hosting an IRL show during New York Fashion Week this September. Now, we know what he's planning to do instead: release the collection via a "multi-layered digital experience" on October 15.

"The aim in shifting dates is to allow the consumer to see and engage with the fall collection, which arrives in store in September, before presenting a brand new season to the consumer," Kors' eponymous label said in a release.

Kors is just one of many brands rethinking participation in fashion week, both because of pandemic-induced travel restrictions and economic setbacks, and also because the current fashion calendar is seen as outdated to the point of uselessness by some.

The plan is for Kors to personally show the collection to members of the press in "intimate presentations... live and via video appointments" on October 14. The next day, the collection will debut across the brand's social media and digital platforms to anyone who cares to see it.

"It is key for us to be able to bring our collection to life and translate that in-person runway show experience as best as possible to the digital world," Kors said. "To ensure the press and consumers alike are able to view the clothes and accessories in detail, virtually, is my top priority."

