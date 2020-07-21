Miu Miu's Fall 2020 Ad Campaign Is a Visual Study on Personal Distance and Proximity

Miu Miu Fall 2020. Photo: Courtesy of Miu Miu

As expected, the incoming batch of Fall 2020 ad campaigns aren't exactly the blowout visual spectacles we've grown accustomed to in past seasons — recall Gucci's fantastical cast of alien models for Fall 2017. But that's not to say there's not something charming about creatives virtually coming together in quarantine to produce images that can sell stuff using somewhat limited resources. In the case of Miu Miu, which released its Fall 2020 ad visuals on Tuesday, lockdown pushed them to work across various media.

Dubbed "Close," the luxury label's campaign is the result of a collective effort from a series of artists, models, photographers and stylists. Gigi Hadid documented the backstage scene of the Miu Miu runway show in Paris, as did photographer Liz Collins, who captured close-up portraits of the models as they got ready to take on the catwalk.

Off the runway, Kate Moss styled looks from the cold-weather offering on her daughter Lila, with assistance from stylist Katie Grand, while Moss' partner Nikolai von Bismarck captured the results at their home with a Polaroid camera.

The ad campaign spotlights their images, along with the work of Anthony Turner, Luella Bartley, Silvia Prada and Chantal Stracey, who created hand-drawn illustrations and animations based on their personal interpretations of both the mood and detail of the collection.

For digital media, Amber Pinkerton photographed young Londoners on the day they reemerged to engage with the physical social space after a period of withdrawal, while the brand gave Douglas Irvine exclusive access to its most recent collection, where he shot individual models dressed in the looks they wore for the show.

"Everyone participating in this project is already a part of Miu Miu's extended family," the brand notes in an official press release. "The participants' familiarity both with their subjects and with the broader world of Miu Miu gives Close a profoundly personal and proximate quality at a moment in history that has required us to reevaluate our understanding of personal distance."

