See Miuccia Prada's Last Solo Collection for Prada

Before Raf Simons joins her as co-creative director, she staged a "show that never happened" as seen through the camera lens of Juergen Teller, Willy Vanderperre and more.

Photo: Screengrab

When Prada announced in February that Raf Simons would be joining the brand as co-creative director, no one could've guessed how much the world was about to change.

But change it has. And the brand's Spring 2021 menswear collection — which is Miuccia Prada's last as the solo creative head of the brand before Simons joins her — is here in its digital-only format.

To display the collection, Prada created a short film called "The Show That Never Happened," which is broken up into five chapters, each lensed by a different photographer. Terence Nance, Joanna Piotrowska, Martine Syms, Juergen Teller and Willy Vanderperre were tasked with creating "a film capturing a facet of the Prada collection, distinct and definite in its creative statement and ideology, a point of view on Prada," according to a release.

"It was an honor to be asked to photograph and film Miuccia's last collection," Teller said in a statement. "I thought the men and women looked beautiful, elegant and modern. I enjoyed looking at Miuccia's vision and trying to make sense of it as honest and direct as possible."

The clothes depicted in the meta-film, which stitches together disparate "chapters" made by each photographer, are in some ways more simple than the display format itself. The brand commented on this fact, saying, "As times become increasingly complex, clothes become straightforward, unostentatious, machines for living and tools for action and activity."

See Miuccia Prada's last collection as solo creative director of Prada in the film below.

