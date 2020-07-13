Must Read: Moses Sumney Collaborates With Thom Browne, Loewe Replaces Runway With Time Capsule Box

Plus, influencers are unionizing in the U.S. and UK.

Moses Sumney starring in a short film debuting the collaboration between Thom Browne and Beats by Dre. Photo: Courtesy Thom Browne

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Moses Sumney teases new Thom Browne collection

Though Thom Browne won't be showcasing his full Spring 2021 collection until October, he revealed a sneak peek of the new collection through a video featuring artist Moses Sumney in collaboration with Beats by Dre. Watch the full video here. {Fashionista inbox}

Jonathan Anderson creates a time-capsule box for Loewe

Jonathan Anderson's solution to Loewe's canceled runway shows wasn't to go more digital — it was to get even more tangible. He created boxes featuring a mini-set, 3-D cards of each runway look and a primitive disc spinner so recipients could create their "own lo-fi version of a Loewe fashion show." He even included a pattern for look 23, so that the truly enterprising could make it for themselves. {Business of Fashion}

Influencers in the U.S. and UK are unionizing

As the influencer industry matures, professionals in the U.S. and UK are unionizing. Their goals include advocating for equal pay, non-discriminatory representation and lobbying for their own rights and recognition. {Vogue Business}

What it's like to reopen a NYC wellness business in a pandemic

Stylish acupuncture studio Wthn was able to reopen before many other wellness businesses, and its founders share what preparing for that reopening process safely was like. According to the founders, "more than 90%" of clients were ready to come back into the studio as soon as it reopened. {Beauty Independent}

Pat McGrath taps Steven Meisel for new mascara campaign

Pat McGrath Labs announced a campaign for the new Dark Star mascara via a group of photographs by Steven Meisel, featuring models like Naomi Campbell and Hudson Kroenig. "It is an honor and a privilege to introduce my new volumizing Dark Star Mascara to the world via a campaign by the ultimate starmaker himself," McGrath said in a statement. {Fashionista inbox}

