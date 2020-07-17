13 Hats on Sale That'll Protect You From the Sun in Style

Should you be in the market for something to keep you shaded post-swim.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

We're nearing those hot, sultry days of summer, when the only enjoyable outdoor activities involve pools. So, should you be in the market for something to keep you shaded and protect you from the sun post-swim, we've rounded up 13 hats that'll do just that and help you look poolside chic at the same time.

From printed bucket styles to wide-brim straw options, shop our newly-discounted favorites below.

13 Gallery 13 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.