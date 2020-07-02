Great Outfits in Fashion History: Paloma Elsesser in Tonal Sies Marjan

Photo: Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

As her modeling career has taken off, I don't think Paloma Elsesser has gotten enough credit for her own looks. She's very good at both being dressed by others and putting outfits together herself that feel fun, relevant and interesting, while remaining true to her strong sense of personal style. That sensibility is exemplified by what she wore to Sies Marjan's Fall 2020 show during this past New York Fashion Week — an outfit I still often think about.

While February might seem a bit recent to fall under "fashion history," I don't think many would argue that the months that have passed since then have felt more like years. So much has happened, including, unfortunately, the permanent closure of the very brand whose show Elsesser was attending and whose clothes she's wearing. Consider this post an homage both to her and to the now-defunct luxury womenswear label.

While this tonal, deep-blue outfit honors Sies Marjan designer Sander Lak's signature aptitude for color and fabric, it also honors Elsesser's love of midriff-baring tops and loose trousers. She looks like a real human who happens to be attending a fashion show, rather than a human clothes hanger who exists only to sit front row at said fashion show. Objectively, this is also a great way to wear a statement coat without looking like you're trying to peacock your way into a street-style roundup. And that singular pop of color in the form of a minimalist teal Medea handbag is just *chef's kiss.*

