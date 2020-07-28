Great Outfits in Fashion History (Beauty Edition): Penélope Cruz's Bare Face and Red Lips

Penélope Cruz at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2000. Photo: Scott Gries/ImageDirect

There are perfectly good celebrity style moments, and then there are the looks that really stick with you, the ones you try desperately to recreate at home. In 'Great Outfits in Fashion History,' Fashionista editors are revisiting their all-time favorite lewks.

Almost no makeup look is considered as timeless, as classic or as ubiquitous as simple red lipstick. It's reliable, it's anti-trend and it requires little in the way of additional adornment. Take, for example, Penélope Cruz's red-lips-and-bare-face combo back at the 1st Annual Latin Grammy Awards in 2000. She may not actually be wearing no other makeup, but with a smattering of freckles, no discernible eye makeup and remarkably full brows, considering the year, Cruz has nailed the effortless, breezy beauty look so many of us aspire to (especially in the summer).

The lipstick itself is a vibrant, blue-based red with a creamy — but not shiny — finish; it's lively in a way that the concrete-y, ultra-matte lipsticks of the late 2010s could never hope to be. And let's not underestimate the appeal of Cruz's softly tousled, layered hair, either. Her piece-y bangs and the fact that her strands haven't been straightened into oblivion (again, a feat considering the year) round out the easy, undeniable coolness of her look.

In the gallery below, a roundup of classic red lipsticks to help you recreate Cruz's timeless look for yourself.

5 Gallery 5 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for the Fashionista daily newsletter.