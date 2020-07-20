Must Read: Princess Beatrice's Vintage Wedding Dress, the Missed Opportunity of the CFDA Awards

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Monday.

Princess Beatrice got married in a vintage Norman Hartnell gown

Princess Beatrice of York got married in a private ceremony over the weekend wearing a vintage Norman Hartnell gown of the Queen's that she had slightly modified and modernized. She also wore the famous Queen Mary Diamond Fringe Tiara that her grandmother wore on her own wedding day in 1947. {WWD}

The CFDA awards this year represent a missed opportunity

The fact that the CFDA awards weren't re-thought this year to better reflect the current moment was a mistake, writes Vanessa Friedman. "In a time when the system itself is under scrutiny in a multitude of ways — from the way its constant churn of collections and shows devalues creations to its racism — nominating a handful of very familiar names as the very best fashion has to offer simply serves to perpetrate that system." {New York Times}

Can antiviral fashion help protect you?

Swiss textile firm HeiQ released its new Viroblock technology — which adds an invisible film to clothing that can kill 99.9% of viruses — in March. Though the technology was first used on medical masks, it's now being added to jeans and could become a part of all kinds of clothing. {Vogue}

Parade is launching "Days of the Week" underwear

Colorful underwear brand Parade is launching "Days of the Week" underwear that "reminisces on our first childhood experiences with underwear, and is grounded by our belief that underwear is formative to our ideas of gender, identity and self," according to a release. From each pack sold, $1 will be donated to Planned Parenthood's sex education efforts. {Fashionista inbox}

