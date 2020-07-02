Must Read: Pyer Moss Experiment 4 Sneaker to Benefit Innocence Project, Black Makeup Artists Speak Out

Photo: Courtesy of Pyer Moss

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Pyer Moss's latest sneaker launch will benefit Innocence Project

Pyer Moss announced that it's dropping a new Experiment 4 shoe style on July 3 (at 12:00 p.m. EST, if you want to set an alarm). The sneaker, which will retail for $250 on pyermoss.com (and is pictured above), is part of a partnership with Innocence Project, a legal non-profit that works to exonerate individuals that have been wrongfully convicted and to advocate for criminal justice reform. Pyer Moss will give part of the net proceeds from this Experiment 4 model to the organization and will encourage its customers to donate directly as well. {Fashionista Inbox}

WWD spotlights the voices of Black makeup artists

As part of WWD's ongoing series, Outside View: Black Unison — which spotlights Black professionals in the fashion and beauty industries — Zadrian Smith talks to Black makeup artists about discrimination they've faced in their careers, the importance of learning African history, the power of social media in amplifying voices and ideas and the steps needed to effect change. You can also read his conversation with Black stylists here and with Black hairstylists here. {WWD}

How a J.W. Anderson cardigan went viral on TikTok, thanks to Harry Styles

Harry Styles and J.W. Anderson unintentionally made TikTok magic, after the performer wore a multi-color cardigan from the brand, which inspired people to recreate the look and share the results on the platform. It's brought a lot of attention to not just the design and the outfit, but also to the British brand, Vogue Business reports. "This is a great example of how TikTok creators showcased their crafty skills and expressed their fandom for Harry Styles's iconic looks, in this case, his trendy J.W. Anderson patchwork sweater," Cece Vu, fashion content partnerships lead at TikTok, told the publication. Styles's stylist, Harry Lambert, added: "What I have learnt is that Harry's fans are really creative; I regularly see them recreating looks inspired by his outfits and now some have learnt a craft to do this. This brings me so much joy [and] I have never seen it on this scale before." {Vogue Business}

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.