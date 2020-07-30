Repurpose Wardrobe Is Seeking A Social Media Content Creator Intern In New York, NY

Repurpose Wardrobe, style for good charitable concept inc, is a nonprofit organization founded in 2020. Our mission is to raise funds for women and family first nonprofits now specifically focused on aiding to the recovery of Covid-19 and the Black Lives Matter Movement.

Repurpose is in a growth period and looking to expand our social media and brand awareness. Repurpose is seeking someone to help execute this goal by creating content of our collection of designer resale and execute our mission as a nonprofit in an artistic way while managing our social media channels.

RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE:

Manage social media accounts for Repurpose (this includes Instagram, Facebook, blogs, etc.)

Engage with and expand following when appropriate (together we will create realistic goals to hit)

Create content for social media channels. (Film knowledge a plus.)

Extensive knowledge of Photoshop and proficiency with video and photo editing tools.

Passion for social media and proficiency with major social media platforms and social media management tools.

Creating flyers and mailers as needed

Create and manage promotions and social ad campaigns

Analyze, review and report on effectiveness of campaigns in an effort to maximize results

Must live in NYC and be able to commute into midtown to create content with clothing.

Time management skills with the ability to multitask

This is an unpaid internship with the opportunity to grow into a paid position.

Please email your resume and an example of previous work to Jessie, jf@shoprepurpose.org.