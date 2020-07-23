Designers Are Serving up Joyful Cotton Candy Pastels for Resort 2021

A look from the Versace Resort 2021 collection. Photo: Imaxtree

It's hard enough to know what day of the week it is, let alone to know what season designers are showing right now. Fall 2020 campaigns are rolling out, as are Fall 2020 haute couture collections; meanwhile, brands are debuting their Resort 2021 offerings, some of which were postponed due to restrictions imposed by Covid-19. (Typically, these presentations go down at the end of April and beginning of May, to target those consumers who have finished buying their cold-weather wardrobes and are looking ahead to their beach trips.) Even with looming uncertainty regarding travel, several hopeful luxury labels have pressed forward.

So, what's on designers' moodboard for vacation-wear in a post-pandemic world? Joyful pastel hues that resemble a delightful swirled serving of cotton candy. This trending color story asks us to take our minds off of the gloom of the last five months and embrace the cheery potential of a baby blue or mint cardigan. Having been locked up in grey loungewear, there's something intriguing about finally stepping out of our homes looking like delectable sugar confections.

Versace showed dressed-up '80s silhouettes in splashes of lavender, bubblegum pink and a highlighter blue. Similar energizing tones popped up at MSGM, on Bermuda short suit sets and romantic ruffled midi dresses. Olivier Rousteing kept the tasty summer dessert theme going by working sherbet-tinted denim and strong-shouldered blazers into Balmain's Resort 2021 lineup. Elsewhere, Jil Sander took a more minimalist approach to the saccharine palette by employing the subtle hues of the classic carnival treat — think a buttery, eggy white — in its range of sharp-cut linen separates. Giambattista Valli was thinking about gardens, resulting in a collection punctuated in pleasant pinks and powdery blues. We also saw these happy hues at labels like Holzweiler, Off-White and Vivetta.

See designer examples of cotton candy pastels for Resort 2021 in the gallery below.

Resort 2021 won't hit stores for a few months, but cotton candy pastels are an easy trend to jump on right now. Click through the gallery below for shopping options to help you adopt the look for summer.

