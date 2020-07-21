retrofête Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY
retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.
Responsibilities
- Assisting the Sales Manager with day to day tasks
- Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance
- Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan
- Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty and major accounts
- Order entry and warehouse communication for all orders
- Handle RA/RTV submission and communication with logistics team
- Prepping and overseeing market preparations every season
Experience and desired qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree preferred
- 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world
- Excellent communication and organizational skills, extremely detail-oriented, team-oriented, outgoing
- Willingness to travel
To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.