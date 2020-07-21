retrofête Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.

Responsibilities

Assisting the Sales Manager with day to day tasks

Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance

Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan

Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty and major accounts

Order entry and warehouse communication for all orders

Handle RA/RTV submission and communication with logistics team

Prepping and overseeing market preparations every season

Experience and desired qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree preferred

1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world

Excellent communication and organizational skills, extremely detail-oriented, team-oriented, outgoing

Willingness to travel

To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.