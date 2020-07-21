Sponsored Story

retrofête Is Hiring A Wholesale Sales Assistant In New York, NY

retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant.
Author:
Publish date:
retrofete logo

retrofête, a contemporary women's brand, is looking for a Wholesale Sales Assistant. We are looking for someone who will thrive in a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and collaborative environment. This is an amazing opportunity for someone who is looking for a multi-faceted role with growth potential.

Responsibilities

  • Assisting the Sales Manager with day to day tasks
  • Weekly reporting on selling, ats, inventory maintenance
  • Monthly reporting to analyze division performance and game plan
  • Support all aspects of selling and relationships for specialty and major accounts
  • Order entry and warehouse communication for all orders
  • Handle RA/RTV submission and communication with logistics team
  • Prepping and overseeing market preparations every season

Experience and desired qualifications

  • Bachelor’s Degree preferred
  • 1+ years of relevant sales experience in the contemporary world
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills, extremely detail-oriented, team-oriented, outgoing
  • Willingness to travel 

To Apply: Please send your resume to sarah@mintshowroom.com, subject line Wholesale Sales Assistant.

Related Stories