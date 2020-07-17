Retrofete Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY
Contemporary fashion label Retrofete is seeking a Graphic Designer with at least 3+ years of experience.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Responsible for development and delivery of all creative assets to support the visual communication of Retrofete.
- Create emails, Social Ads(videos/stills) homepage banners, packaging, presentations, invitations and designs
- Develop projects from overall layout and production design for all branded assets
- Create new and unique ideas and adapt key elements across channels while maintaining overall brand consistency and voice.
- Manage and coordinate all design requests from internal and external sources.
- Develop project timelines and ensures adherence to the timeline for overall project completion
- Manage and maintain brand consistency throughout all projects
- Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools.
- Partner with Press/Communications team to translate the Company's visual identity into written and verbal forms, helping to direct the voice of the brand.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- 3+ years of graphic design experience, preferably in fashion or beauty.
- Experience with video editing and animation
- Ability to multi-task, balance multiple projects and manage time and workflow in order to meet strict deadlines.
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment with a growing team.
- Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Proficiency in InDesign, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and Premiere
- Nice to have: experience in Klavio and Facebook ad best practices
- Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience.
To Apply: Please send your resume to david@retrofete.com, subject line Graphic Designer.