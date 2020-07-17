Sponsored Story

Retrofete Is Hiring A Graphic Designer In New York, NY

Contemporary fashion label Retrofete is seeking a Graphic Designer with at least 3+ years of experience.
ROLES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Responsible for development and delivery of all creative assets to support the visual communication of Retrofete.
  • Create emails, Social Ads(videos/stills) homepage banners, packaging, presentations, invitations and designs
  • Develop projects from overall layout and production design for all branded assets
  • Create new and unique ideas and adapt key elements across channels while maintaining overall brand consistency and voice.
  • Manage and coordinate all design requests from internal and external sources.
  • Develop project timelines and ensures adherence to the timeline for overall project completion
  • Manage and maintain brand consistency throughout all projects
  • Stay up-to-date with industry developments and tools.
  • Partner with Press/Communications team to translate the Company's visual identity into written and verbal forms, helping to direct the voice of the brand.

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • 3+ years of graphic design experience, preferably in fashion or beauty.
  • Experience with video editing and animation
  • Ability to multi-task, balance multiple projects and manage time and workflow in order to meet strict deadlines.
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment with a growing team.
  • Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
  • Proficiency in InDesign, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and Premiere
  • Nice to have: experience in Klavio and Facebook ad best practices
  • Bachelor’s Degree or relevant work experience.

To Apply: Please send your resume to david@retrofete.com, subject line Graphic Designer.

