RK Communications Is Seeking A Fall 2020 Fashion PR Intern (REMOTE)

The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely. Interns will have opportunity to see how the fashion industry functions from the inside. This is a for credit internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

Responsibilities

Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.

Support publicists with daily activities, reports and events

Sample trafficking to magazines, stylists and clients

Media Monitoring across social, print and digital

Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)

Preparation for remote events

Assisting with new media and influencer research

Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives

Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)

Requirements

Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.

Strong interest in fashion, design, art and travel

Awareness of the art and fashion media landscape

Experience working in Microsoft suite

Excellent teamwork skills

Interest in creative collaboration

Interest in working on events

PC or Mac computer

To apply, please email rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line Fall 2020 PR Intern.