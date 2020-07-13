Sponsored Story

RK Communications Is Seeking A Fall 2020 Fashion PR Intern (REMOTE)

The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely.
The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely. Interns will have opportunity to see how the fashion industry functions from the inside. This is a for credit internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.

Responsibilities

Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.

  • Support publicists with daily activities, reports and events
  • Sample trafficking to magazines, stylists and clients
  • Media Monitoring across social, print and digital
  • Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)
  • Preparation for remote events
  • Assisting with new media and influencer research
  • Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives
  • Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)

Requirements

  • Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.
  • Strong interest in fashion, design, art and travel
  • Awareness of the art and fashion media landscape
  • Experience working in Microsoft suite
  • Excellent teamwork skills
  • Interest in creative collaboration
  • Interest in working on events
  • PC or Mac computer

To apply, please email rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line Fall 2020 PR Intern.

