RK Communications Is Seeking A Fall 2020 Fashion PR Intern (REMOTE)
The Fashion Intern position is a support role to RK Communications’ publicity team and will be conducted remotely. Interns will have opportunity to see how the fashion industry functions from the inside. This is a for credit internship position with a minimum of 15hrs/week.
Responsibilities
Intern will learn the process of executing a client campaign and work with seasonal product from a diverse group of clients including retailers as well as designers in the swim, ready-to-wear and contemporary categories.
- Support publicists with daily activities, reports and events
- Sample trafficking to magazines, stylists and clients
- Media Monitoring across social, print and digital
- Collection and showroom maintenance (digitally)
- Preparation for remote events
- Assisting with new media and influencer research
- Assisting with media list compilation for targeted initiatives
- Sit-in on outreach brainstorms and strategy development (virtually)
Requirements
- Interest in social media, including Instagram, TikTok, Snap, Triller, HERO, etc.
- Strong interest in fashion, design, art and travel
- Awareness of the art and fashion media landscape
- Experience working in Microsoft suite
- Excellent teamwork skills
- Interest in creative collaboration
- Interest in working on events
- PC or Mac computer
To apply, please email rk@rkcommunications.us, subject line Fall 2020 PR Intern.