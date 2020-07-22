21 Dainty Anklets to Leave on All Summer Long

Ancient Greek Sandals Gold-Tone Mother-of-Pearl Anklet, $80, available here. Photo: Net-a-Porter

Anklets had a major resurgence last summer, and we're pleased to report that, like many nostalgic '90s trends, they show no signs of disappearing: Direct-to-consumer jewelry brand Missoma saw a 70% spike in anklet sales this April alone, while shopping platform Lyst said saw a 67% increase in page views for freshwater pearl anklets, specifically, since January.

Today, there's more variety than ever in the anklet market. You can find simple gold chains, delicate pearls, puka shells, brightly colored stones and even diamonds. Relive summer camp with one of Roxanne Assoulin's friendship bracelet-inspired pieces or go full-on luxury with one of The Last Line's extravagant diamond tennis anklets. They're one of those accessories that can be just as fun to wear around the house as they are to wear out. So choose one you love, put it on, and don't take it off until it's time to wear boots and socks again.

Shop our favorites, below.

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

