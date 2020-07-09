14 Pieces of Clear Jewelry That Will Make Your Summer Wardrobe Feel Extra Cool

A look from the Stella McCartney Spring 2017 collection.

Clear jewelry isn't a new trend — it's actually hung around for a few seasons, allowing designers to frequently refresh their lucite line-ups. But it certainly lends itself to summer, with its icy feel and versatile look. On the translucent gem platter this season is bevy of bulky rings, glass-beaded bracelets and statement-making hoops. Unlike their see-through handbag and shoe counterparts, these jewels are totally clear without oversharing, meaning they're accessories you can wear pretty much anywhere.

Ahead, we've combed through the web to find the best transparent baubles that will add a cool touch of modern minimalism to all of your social-distanced plans. Happy shopping!

14 Gallery 14 Images

