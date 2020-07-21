19 Short-Sleeve Knits That Will Help You Beat the Heat in Style

We recommend wearing them with nothing more than a bralette underneath.

Photo: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Knits and summer are unlikely allies. The former cures those late fall chills and loves to be layered; the latter generates sweat-inducing, three-digit temperatures, encouraging minimal clothing. They rarely commingle — except for in that bygone era when we worked in offices with air conditioners on full blast. But when they do, it's refreshingly chic.

Take, for example, the cardigan: Designers have reworked the button-up sweater for warmer months by shortening the sleeves and, in some cases, giving it a cropped silhouette. They've also turned to lightweight fabrics like cotton, as opposed to cashmere and wool. Another fall favorite, the preppy knit polo, has received similar treatment, with brands offering breathable pointelle options for summer. A key component in both? They feature buttons that you can undo on a particularly hot July day.

Ahead, we've rounded up a colorful selection of short-sleeve knits that we recommend wearing with nothing more than a bralette underneath. Shop our picks, below.

19 Gallery 19 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Stay current on the latest trends, news and people shaping the fashion industry. Sign up for our daily newsletter.