16 Summer Jumpsuits and Rompers for a One-and-Done Look

For when you want to feel put-together without much effort.

Photo: Imaxtree

These days, getting dressed isn't something we necessarily want to overthink — especially after a steady stream of sweatshirts, sweatpants and sweatsuits that got us accustomed to comfort above all. But if you want to feel put-together without much effort, try a summer jumpsuit or romper, otherwise known as a one-and-done outfit. All you have to do is button or zip up, add your face mask of choice and go about your merry way.

We've rounded up some of our favorites on the market, from short rompers in bold prints to breezy wide-legged styles. Shop them all, ahead.

16 Gallery 16 Images

Please note: Occasionally, we use affiliate links on our site. This in no way affects our editorial decision-making.

Want more Fashionista? Sign up for our daily newsletter and get us directly in your inbox.