Must Read: Simone Biles Covers 'Vogue,' Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa on Going Viral

Photo: Annie Leibovitz/Courtesy of Condé Nast

These are the stories making headlines in fashion on Thursday.

Simone Biles covers Vogue U.S.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles covers the August 2020 issue of Vogue U.S., photographed by Annie Leibovitz. The accompanying story by Abby Aguirre details her upbringing, her introduction to the world of gymnastics and her rise in the sport. Biles also talks about the Larry Nassar case and the USAG, Black Lives Matter and the postponed Olympics. The issue will be available on newsstands on July 21. {Vogue}

Anifa Mvuemba of Hanifa discusses digital fashion shows and going viral amid a pandemic

As more and more brands pivot to virtual presentations for their new collections (with some even claiming to be the "first" to venture into that territory), many are quick to point to Hanifa as an innovator in the space: Back in May, designer Anifa Mvuemba debuted her Pink Label Congo line for the label on a digitally-rendered model and runway, to much acclaim and success. She speaks about getting credit and recognition for her work and planning for what's next (swimwear and bridal are on the horizon, she teases) with Teddy Tinson for the New York Times. {The New York Times}

The hairstyling industry has a racism problem, and it starts in beauty school

Despite the many steps needed to get accreditation (cosmetology school, training program, license exam), some hairstylists say there's not a lot of exposure to or coursework around textured hair throughout the education process, which contributes to the hair care industry's issues with race, Vogue reports. "I went to school for 1,600 hours, and we probably spent about five of those hours working on hair that wasn't naturally straight," Tippi Shorter told the magazine, noting how that means "you come out with very basic knowledge, and it's not a culture that speaks to texture because their whole philosophy is about making hair straight." Learn about how Shorter and others — from Naeemah LaFond to Aisha Gatlin to Lacy Redway — are working to change that and build a better hair care industry. {Vogue}

V's Stephen Gan is the latest magazine editor facing scrutiny

Following a post on Diet Prada alleging a history of homophobic and racist behavior (which he denies), V's Stephen Gan is drawing more attention amid a larger reckoning within the fashion industry. The New York Times interviewed former employees who spoke about feeling "disposable," working long hours and, at times, being subjected to abusive behavior under Gan's leadership at the magazine, as well as a workplace that could be misogynistic and not diverse. {The New York Times}

The rise and fall of Alex and Ani

For Medium's Marker, Aaron Gell does a deep dive into the story of jewelry brand Alex and Ani, from its beginnings making simple bangle bracelets, to the peak of its success (and massive following), to the leadership issues, internal conflicts and recent financial troubles that have led to its decline. {Marker}

