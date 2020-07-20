These Size-Inclusive Bridal Lines Have Wedding Dresses, For All Styles and Budgets

There's a lot going on these days, to say the least, especially if you're trying to plan a wedding in uncertain times and shop for a dress when doing in-person research isn't so straightforward (or possible).

While you're perusing and assessing wedding dress trends — or predicting them, as who knows where 2021 will take us — you're also editing by your preferred style, fit and price point. Well, here at Fashionista, we always want to make your life easier. So we've rounded up 23 size-inclusive wedding dress lines, from relaxed beach bride to Royal Wedding-level luxury gowns, and broken down the important details: full price and size ranges, plus fun facts, like customization options, unique construction elements and more.

Below, check out these wedding dress options and click through the most popular size 16+ styles in the accompanying galleries. Also, kudos to the brands that celebrate diverse shapes and sizes in their marketing — here's to seeing more in the future.

Azazie

4 Gallery 4 Images

Size range: 0 to 30.

General price range: $150 to $900, pricing standard for all sizes.

Additional info: Custom-sizing, to fit exact bust, waist, hips, height and hollow-to-floor measurements, is free. The direct-to-consumer brand also offers virtual showroom fittings, color swatching services and try-at-home options. Bridesmaids dress and occasion-wear are size-inclusive, as well.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collection here.

David's Bridal

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 0 to 30W.

General price range: $399 to $1,899.

Additional info: David's Bridal's in-house brand offers dresses in sizes 16+. (Same goes for some of the other labels it carries, including Oleg Cassini, Galina Signature, Melissa Sweet and White by Vera Wang.) All styles are available for special order up to size 30W. Dresses size 14W to 30W are designed on a size 18 fit model and each pattern is based on research gleaned from measurements of real customers. Customizations, including adding sleeves, are available via the in-house tailoring team, too. In 2019, David's Bridal launched the Price Parity Program, guaranteeing no up-charge or additional cost for dresses size 16+.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collections here.

Little White Dress

5 Gallery 5 Images

Size range: 00 to 28.

General price range: $385 to $700, pricing standard on all sizes.

Additional Info: New York heritage brand Amsale's more casual, non-traditional bridal line offers customers a Virtual Try-On option, plus access to a stylist via the website or phone.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collections here.

Willowby

5 Gallery 5 Images

Size range: 00 to 15 and select styles available up to 24W.

General price range: $950 to $2,200.

Additional info: Part of the Watters family, Willowby offers styles for the relaxed, bohemian bride with customizable dress lengths. The size-inclusive options feature stronger boning and raised necklines to provide better support and coverage.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collection here.

Wtoo by Watters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Size range: 00 to 32W.

General price range: $950 to $2,200, pricing standard for all sizes.

Additional info: The cool, boho little sibling to the main Watters bridal collection offers customizable dress lengths. The size-inclusive dress styles feature stronger boning and raised necklines for additional support and coverage.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collection here.

Anomalie

5 Gallery 5 Images

Size range: All dresses are made-to-measure.

General price range: $1,000 to $2,000.

Additional info: Anomalie's DressBuilder interface technology offers 4 billion options to custom-design a one-of-a-kind dress. Stylists are also available for consult via phone, text and Zoom.

View a few size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and learn more about building an Anomalie dress here.

Pronovias x Ashley Graham

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 0 to 34.

General price range: $1,000 to $3,500.

Additional info: Model and entrepreneur Ashley Graham collaborated with Pronovias Chief Artistic Director Alessandra Rinaudo on a 16-piece dress capsule. The collection features specially built-in shape-wear and an integrated bra for specialized support.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collection here.

Julietta Collection

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 16 to 32.

General price point: $1,200.

Additional info: Dresses come in lined or unlined options, as well as three different length options on select styles, at no additional charge for either.

View the most popular size-inclusive dresses in the gallery above and full collection here.

Nouvelle Amsale

4 Gallery 4 Images

Size range: 0 to 24, split-sizing available.

Price range: $1,800 to $2,995, pricing standard for sizes on chart.

Additional info: Another Amsale line, this one offers customization options, depending on style. A made-to-measure service is available for sizes not on the chart for an additional $500.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Lace & Liberty x A Practical Wedding Collection

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: Dresses are all made-to-measure.

General price range: $1,900 to $2,750.

Additional info: In collaboration with A Practical Wedding blog, the direct-to-consumer customizable wedding dress line asked over 300 brides to complete an eight-page survey to determine needs and preferences. The data was then used to design elements, including a proprietary built-in corset structure, engineered for support and comfort. Dress customization options include: adding sleeves, changing lining, skirt and lace colors, selecting silhouette shape from A-line to sheath to fit and flare.

View the popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Louvienne at Lovely Bride

2 Gallery 2 Images

Size range: 0 to 26.

General price range: $1,950 to $2950, pricing standard across all sizes.

Additional info: The Lovely Bride in-house brand uses a unique sizing chart, based on "real proportions and measurements," for dress sizes 18+. Customization options available upon request.

View the popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Watters

5 Gallery 5 Images

Size range: 00 to 24W.

General price range: $2,000 to $4,000, pricing standard for all sizes.

Additional info: Model and body positivity activist Hunter McGrady wore a Watters gown for her Fall 2019 The Knot cover. The brand's size-inclusive dress options feature stronger boning and raised necklines for support and coverage, plus dress lengths are customizable.

View the most popular size inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Justin Alexander

2 Gallery 2 Images

Size range: 2 to 32.

General price range: $1,700 to $2,500, pricing standard for all sizes.

Additional info: The luxury bridal brand's recent campaign features Iskra Lawrence. Its Signature line, which is priced between $2,500 to $6,000, is also available in sizes 2 to 32 and was modeled by Lawrence (see in full here.)

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Jean-Ralph Thurin

Size range: All gowns are made-to-measure.

General price range: $2,500+ for JRT Signature Collection gowns and $4,000+ for custom couture gowns.

Additional info: The Parsons graduate and his team fit and create the made-to-measure wedding dresses in the Jean-Ralph Thurin flagship in Somerville, New Jersey. Consultations may be done in-person or virtually.

View more information and the full main collection here.

Alexandra Grecco

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 00 to 20; split-sizing available.

General price range: $2,500 to $6,000, with most falling between $2,500 to $4,500. Prices standard across all sizes.

Additional info: The New York-based brand offers options to also raise necklines and backlines, plus customize hem lengths. "We are open to customizations, on a case-by-case basis," says a brand representative.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Anne Barge Curve Couture

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 0 to 24, split- and custom-sizing available.

General price range: Starting at $1,800, with the majority of dresses between $3,000 and $5,500. Pricing standard across all sizes.

Additional info: Customizations and modifications, including fabric, neckline and skirt style, are available on all gowns.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Amsale

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 0 to 22; split-sizing available.

General price range: $3,995 to $12,000, pricing standard across sizes on chart.

Additional info: For sizes not on the chart, Amsale offers a made-to-measure service, for an additional $600. Full customization options are also available, at additional charge, upon request via concierge service.

View the most popular size inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Amsale X You

Amsale x You options Gif: Courtesy of Amsale x You

Size range: 0 to 24, split-sizing available.

General price point: $4850.

Additional info: Amsale's direct-to-consumer line, which is also available at select retailers, allow brides to custom-design their wedding dress via modular combinations of bodice and skirting styles, plus optional belts, from the Amsale design archives. The gowns are made in New York in six weeks. Bridesmaid dress options are also available through Amsale x You.

Discover more of Amsale x You here.

Andrea Iyamah

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: All gowns are made-to-measure.

General price range: $5,000 to $8,000 for made-to-measure gowns from the main line and $8,500+ for couture.

Additional info: With showrooms in Ontario, Canada and Lagos, Nigeria, Andrea Iyamah's gowns are all made-to-measure, whether from the main line collections or a custom-designed dress. Customizations for the main line, including color options, are available, depending on the style. All gowns are created with "the naked bride in mind," with a comfortable and body-celebrating fit, not requiring foundation garments or shape-wear.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Kosibah

8 Gallery 8 Images

Size range: All gowns are made-to-measure.

General price point: $5,000 to $15,000+.

Additional info: Nigerian-British designer Yemi Kosibah relocated to New York to establish his bridal couture atelier stateside in 2016. Trained in couture from the Paris Academy of Fashion, Kosibah developed a special corsetry and drafting technique to showcase a diverse range of body shapes. The designer is available for Skype and Zoom consultations to talk through design ideas and taking accurate measurements, while custom-fittings are done at his atelier in New York City.

View a few size-inclusive custom gowns in the gallery above and more information here.

Ines di Santo

7 Gallery 7 Images

Size range: 0 to 24.

Average price range: $5,000 to $15,000, additional cost for sizing varies by style.

Additional info: Customization options available for certain styles. The line offers "haute couture garment construction" from the development of patterns and sizing to the styling and details of the finished gown.

View the most popular size-inclusive styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

Honor NYC

3 Gallery 3 Images

Size range: 0 to 20+.

General price range: $13,000+, with additional cost for sizes 20+, based on style.

Additional info: All styles may be modified "somewhat," depending on the style.

View a few dress styles in the gallery above and full collection here.

