Socialyte Is Hiring An Execution Coordinator In Los Angeles

Socialyte is seeking an Execution Coordinator to join the Execution team. Work with the Talent Management and Brand Partnerships teams to organize and run effective influencer campaigns for fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands. This is an entry level positions but successful candidates should have 1+ year of agency experience and be familiar with influencers, social media channels (Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, etc), and have top-notch organizational skills.

Responsibilities include:

Handle consistent day-to-day communication with talent and clients to successfully run contracted programs.

Responsible for handling data entry of campaign details and contracting talent.

Responsible for managing contractual obligations such as timelines, creative briefs and content submissions and postings.

Responsible for reporting on campaign data and success.

Maintain an organized process for both talent and clients when running campaigns to ensure all obligations and goal are met.

Manage talent’s calendar according to specific campaign needs.

Manage client’s expectations according to specific talent needs.

Develop relationships with both talent and brands.

Keep informed of industry trends, events and deals

Please email your resume to hr@socialyte.com.

This is a year-round, full-time, entry level position in the Los Angeles office.

Local candidates only please.